DNV and PowerX team up on offshore wind power transfer vessels Written by Nick Blenkey









Classification society DNV has signed a non-binding letter of intent with PowerX, the Japanese company that thinks there’s a better way than subsea cables to bring electricity ashore from offshore wind farms.

PowerX plans to design and build a range of automated power transfer vessels, called Power Arks, with massive battery payloads, to do the job.

“Power Ark 100” is a 100.5 meter long x 21.9 meter wide, 2,200 dwt trimaran

Under the LOI, PowerX will collaborate with DNV on technical assessment of the power transfer vessel and its battery system, as well as the potential development of a new class notation for Power ARK’s global implementation.

The LOI will see DNV and PowerX collaborate on:

Assessment of the Power Ark concept and identifying key standards or class notations relevant to the project.

Defining relevant standards to apply for safety validation and statutory certification and advising on alternative design approaches where statutory regulations are missing, inadequate, or are not fully relevant/applicable today.

Establishing certification methodology for the battery systems used onboard.

System design and optimization strategies to simulate and protect battery safety, performance, etc.

The development and implementation of a new standard/class notation relating to essential safety and performance parameters necessary to the Power Ark concept.

“Society demands innovative solutions to unlock a future that is smarter, safer and greener, and the Power ARK project from PowerX is exactly the kind of transformational thinking we need,” said Arnstein Eknes, segment director, special ships, DNV Maritime. “With this LOI, DNV isnot only demonstrating its interest in this concept, but also our determination to be at the vanguard of change – supporting industry frontrunners, building understanding, and actively working to accelerate the energy transition. We’re excited to be on board.”