Compact new Baudouin engine packs a lot of power Written by Nick Blenkey









French diesel manufacturer Baudouin, whose U.S. references include the NYC Ferry fleet, has launched a new engine on the international marine market. Baudouin’s new 6F21 is the most compact marine engine in the company’s history, but has an impressive power density

With dimensions of 1,470 x 1,100 x 1,075 mm (57 7/8 x 43 5/16 x 42 5/16 inches) it delivers outputs of up to 735 kW (1,000 hp).

Baudouin says this level of performance was achieved by the evolution of multiple technologies. The 6F21 includes a strengthened engine structure to withstand high torque and a higher cylinder pressure of well over 200 bar. A two-stage turbocharger system is also fitted on the engine, along with two intercoolers, and a high-end common rail system, operating at 2200 bar.

The 6F21 is a genuine marine design with marine components, such as individual cylinder heads that make maintenance easy even in small engine rooms. The fuel filters are mounted in the front to allow easy and quick maintenance, and there is no need to dismantle any part of the engine in order to reach a component.

To keep the overall weight down, light materials have been utilized. Cast iron and steel are only used when stress and temperature demand it. Flywheel housing, the oil sump, covers, brackets, supports, and even heat exchanger bodies are all constructed from light alloys.

Baudouin says that, like all its units, these are not “marinized” truck engines, but specialized products designed for the challenges of working life at sea.