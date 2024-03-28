Big data technology predicts realized vessel performance over five years

International Marine Coatings has published a new white paper that shows that its predictive Intertrac Vision tool, which uses big data technology, has a high degree of accuracy in correlating to the speed loss of a globally trading VLCC vessel over a five-year docking period, in line with the principles of the ISO 19030 standard.

International used the big data forecasting tool to project a 1.4% speed loss over a 60-month in-service period which proved to be in line with actual vessel performance. It says that this demonstrates that use of the tool in close partnership with International can raise certainty on vessel performance and provide greater confidence on economic and sustainable value achieved through the operational cycle – which is a key challenge for the industry whilst regulations are driving higher efficiency.

This was also highlighted by the vessel in the example case maintaining a Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) “A” grade rating throughout the study which resulted in the customer achieving both performance and decarbonization objectives.

In the real life validation exercise, the hull performance team at International collaborated with the vessel operator to monitor and report any significant performance deviations, ensuring optimal vessel performance was maintained. The application of Intercept 8500 LPP antifouling also resulted in a reduction of vessel carbon emissions of roughly 8,500 tonnes over the five years.

International says that the findings in this white paper reinforce the pivotal role tailored fouling control coating recommendations and real-time monitoring have in optimizing vessel performance and advancing decarbonization efforts within the maritime industry.

Shipowners and vessel operators are facing increasing pressure to decarbonize. Last year the International Marine Organization (IMO) announced new carbon targets for the fleet, which include a 20% reduction in emissions by 2030, a 70% reduction by 2040, compared to 2008 levels, and the ultimate goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 .

Fouling control coatings are widely considered by shipowners to be an effective strategy for decarbonizing their fleets in line with regulatory requirements such as the Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI), and EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) .

The Intertrac Vision big data tool was also utilized in the study to recommend the ideal coatings selection for the vessel.

This was done by providing predicted benefits on the operational profile of the vessel from its extensive database that includes insights from more than 200,000 drydock events.

Dr Barry Kidd, vessel performance manager at International’s parent company, AkzoNobel, said: “Through our International coatings brand, we are committed to supporting our customers to meet their decarbonization goals and complying with changing regulatory requirements, while also reducing the environmental impact across the maritime industry.

“The research published today demonstrated that our industry-first Intertrac Vision tool can provide a clear picture of vessel performance and the contribution of the Intercept 8500 LPP coating, all while being in line with the ISO 19030 standard.

“It proves that data-driven decision making, focused on performance and combined with the knowledge of International paints experts is more important than ever when it comes to anti-fouling coating selection and to ensure compatibility with operational profiles and performance expectations.

“Accurate and reliable forecasting will increasingly play a pivotal role for our customers who now place more trust on their investment decisions.”