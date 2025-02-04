Baker Hughes and Hanwha in ammonia gas turbine agreement Written by Heather Ervin









Ammonia-fueling is widely seen as key to shipping’s decarbonization. And while ammonia-fueled four stroke engines will soon be a reality, ammonia gas turbines could be in the not too distant future.

Korea’s Hanwha Group plans to complete the development of LNG carriers and containerships using an ammonia gas turbine propulsion system by 2028.

The ammonia gas turbines will be developed in cooperation with Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) under a joint development and collaboration agreement just signed with Baker Hughes by Hanwha Power Systems and Hanwha Ocean.

The design will be based upon the proven, small-size world class turbine technology of Baker Hughes, and a newly-developed ammonia combustion system created by PSM, a Jupiter, Fla.-based Hanwha subsidiary. The gas turbine will be capable of 100% ammonia combustion, and dual fuel operation with a natural gas and ammonia blend.

Hanwha expects it to be a game-changing technology for owners of large , enabling a completely carbon-free mode of propulsion.

In September 2023, Hanwha Power Systems and Hanwha Ocean obtained approval in principle (AIP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) to apply ammonia gas turbines to LNG carriers.

PSM successfully completed an initial high-pressure ammonia combustion test campaign and Baker Hughes completed its initial turbine feasibility studies in 2024. In addition, Hanwha Power Systems signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Gastech 2024 in Houston in September last year with a large LNG carrier shipping company in Europe to convert a propulsion system to an ammonia gas turbine based system.

Baker Hughes says the target is to complete a full engine test with ammonia by the end of 2027, after which the turbine (~16MW power range) will be commercially available for orders.

“Decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries and transportation is one of the most pressing but high-potential opportunities of our time,” said Alessandro Bresciani, senior vice president of climate technology solutions at Baker Hughes. “We believe fuel switching to ammonia will play a key role in achieving significant emissions reductions across these sectors, and to realize this ambition, the industry needs more partnerships such as this. Together, we will continue to lead by example and take energy forward.”

“We are very excited to be collaborating with Baker Hughes to deliver an innovative and efficient solution to enhance the adoption of ammonia as a fuel for the propulsion system for future vessels. This collaboration marks a significant turning point in accelerating the transition to low-carbon fuel propulsion in the global maritime industries,” said James Shon, senior executive vice president and head of product strategy and technology at Hanwha Ocean.

“The transition to low carbon fuels is a mission for everyone in the marine sector. We aim to play a key role in the decarbonization of the sector, together with Baker Hughes, by supporting ammonia combustion and packaging systems,” said Nuno Kim, executive vice president and head of Hanwha Power Systems Ship Solution Division.

Baker Hughes is currently exploring how its small-size gas turbines can accelerate the transition from diesel motors to turbines powered by ammonia and hydrogen. In January 2024, the company announced the completion of the successful testing of the world’s first 100% hydrogen turbine, which is now commercially available and with orders under execution.