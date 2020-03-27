Schottel wins propulsion contract for Navy vessels building at Modutech Written by Nick Blenkey









Spay, Germany, based Schottel has secured another order to provide propulsion systems for U.S. Navy vessels. This latest order will see the company supply systems for five Workboat Docking vessels and two YTL tugs on order at the Modutech Marine Inc. shipyard in Tacoma, Wash.

“The Schottel SRP installed on the Navy’s existing YT 802 Class harbor tugboats have performed well and have proven to be reliable in service,” says Dan Shimooka, U.S. Navy Principal Assistant Program Manager, Navy Service Craft and Seaborne Targets. “Schottel has also provided good service and support for the thrusters. Therefore, we are looking forward to working with Modutech Marine and Schottel on the new YTL 815 Class tugs.”

Brian Swindahl, CEO of Modutech Marine, notes: “Schottel’s quality products combined with their excellent US-based sales and new construction management, allow us as shipyard to focus on building the vessel in time and on budget for the U.S. Navy.”

WORKBOAT DOCKING VESSELS

The main propulsion for each Workboat Docking vessel consists of a Schottel SRP 150 azimuthing unit with fixed pitch propellers with a diameter of 1.05 meter and an input power of 335 kW. These are driven by diesel engines. The Rudderpropellers will be equipped with Schottel’s new high-efficiency nozzle SDC40, which combines compact design and high propulsion efficiency.

YTL TUGS

Each of the Robert Allan designed YTL tugs will be propelled by two Schottel type SRP 270 FP Rudderpropellers with a propeller diameter of 1.85 meters and an input power of 970 kW. They will be powered by diesel engines. With this propulsion system, the vessels achieve a free running speed of approximately 10 knots and an expected bollard pull of 32.7 tonnes.

The design for the U.S. Navy will also include updates to suit new EPA Tier 4 engines and associated systems while also featuring extensive fendering above and below the waterline to handle U.S. Navy surface ships, submarines and barges. The 19.2 m long and 9.4 m wide tugs are essentially configured as “day-boats”. Nevertheless, they also provide accommodation for a crew of up to four persons.

Construction of the lead tug is to commence in 2020.