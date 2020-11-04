Detyens wins $18.1 million MSC order

Detyens Shipyards, Charleston, S.C., has been awarded an $18,144,376, 76-calendar day, firm-fixed-price contract for the regular overhaul dry-docking availability of the Henry J. Kaiser class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195).

Work will be performed in Charleston and is expected to begin January 20, 2021, and be completed by April 5, 2021.

Contract funds in the amount of $17,554,850, excluding options, are obligated for fiscal 2021 using working capital funds (Navy). This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the beta.sam.gov website and three offers received. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.