Colonna’s wins $8.9 million Spearhead drydocking contract

Colonna’s Shipyard Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, has been awarded an $8,903,875 firm-fixed-price contract for an 80-day shipyard availability for the emergency drydocking of USNS Spearhead (T-EPF 1).

Work will be performed in Norfolk, and is expected to be complete by June 2020. The contract includes an 80-day base period and three options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $9,241,725.

Working capital contract funds (Navy) in the amount of $8,903,875 are obligated for fiscal 2020 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.