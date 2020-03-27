USCG issues MSIB on vessel inspections during coronavirus emergency Written by Nick Blenkey









The U.S. Coast Guard has issued a Marine Safety Information Bulletin (MSIB 09-20) explaining the measures it is adopting during the COVID-19 outbreak with regard to vessel inspections, exams and documentation.

The bulletin notes that “the uninterrupted flow of commerce on our Marine Transportation System (MTS) is critical to both National Security and National economic well-being” and says that, during the national emergency for COVID-19, it is paramount that the Coast Guard safeguard the continued operation of the MTS to ensure our domestic supply chain continues uninterrupted.

“Commercial vessel compliance activities should, to the extent possible, continue so as to safeguard the MTS and prevent an undue backlog from causing future delays,” says the bulletin. “To facilitate the safe flow of commerce, the Coast Guard will liberally use remote inspection techniques to verify vessel compliance and, if needed, defer inspections.”

Download the bulletin HERE