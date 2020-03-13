OSG completes Alaska Tanker Company acquisition

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) reports that its subsidiaries have completed the purchase of three U.S.-flagged crude oil carrier vessels, the Alaskan Explorer, Alaskan Legend, and Alaskan Navigator from BP Oil Shipping Company USA and BP AMI Leasing Inc. (BP) and have entered into a bareboat charter with BP for a fourth vessel, the Alaskan Frontier.

In connection with these transactions, OSG also completed the acquisition of Alaska Tanker Company LLC (ATC), the operator of the vessels, making ATC a wholly owned subsidiary of OSG.

The vessels purchased will continue to be operated by ATC under time charters with BP Exploration (Alaska), Inc., with firm charter periods lasting until 2022, 2025, and 2026. Each charter also provides for five one-year extension options.

The net new capital investment for OSG for the series of transactions completed today is $54 million. Bank America Leasing led the financing for the transaction, which is secured by mortgages on the vessels.

Sam Norton, OSG’s President and CEO, stated, “The swift completion of this series of transactions within 80 days of reaching definitive agreements is a testimony to both the commitment of and co-operation among OSG and ATC personnel. All involved worked extremely hard to bring about the successful outcome that we are announcing today, an outcome that once again reflects well on both organizations’ focus on excellence in execution of all aspects of work undertaken. I am gratified to be part of such a dedicated team of professionals and salute their achievement.”

“We have long viewed consolidation among owners of Jones Act tankers as an opportunity for OSG to build on its industry leading franchise in serving the distribution needs of domestic oil producers and refiners,” continued Norton. “The addition of ATC and its operated vessels to OSG’s platform is a notable achievement in this context, providing the opportunity for substantial additional revenue in the years to come and cementing a long-standing presence in the highly demanding and important Alaskan crude oil trade.

Anil Mathur, ATC’s outgoing President and CEO, and special advisor to OSG, stated, “These are indeed exciting times for ATC. Being part of the OSG family provides new additional opportunities for ATC personnel. I am also pleased that we are retaining the shipboard and the shore support personnel directly responsible for the operations integrity of the tankers. This best provides for continuity of ATC’s strong safety and environmental performance.”

This transaction builds on several other recent transactions by OSG, including: