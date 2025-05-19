St. Johns Ship Building completes WINDEA CTV trio

St. Johns Ship Building, Palatka, Fla., reports that it has delivered the WINDEA Reliance, the third and final vessel in a series of 30-meter aluminum crew transfer vessels (CTVs) built for WINDEA CTV LLC, a partnership between MidOcean Wind and Hornblower Wind, with support from WINDEA Offshore GmbH & Co. KG..

Delivery of WINDEA Reliance follows those of WINDEA Courageous and WINDEA Enterprise, all designed by Incat Crowther and constructed at St. Johns Ship Building to support offshore wind farm development and operations along the U.S. East Coast.

“Delivering the WINDEA Reliance marks the culmination of an important multi-vessel project for St. Johns Ship Building and for America’s offshore wind infrastructure,” said Joe Rella, president of St. Johns Ship Building. “We’re proud to work alongside WINDEA, MidOcean Wind, and Hornblower Wind to strengthen the domestic supply chain and support clean energy from right here in Palatka.”

The successful completion of the three-vessel series, and one from another multi-vessel contract still underway, reinforces St. Johns Ship Building’s emergence as a premier U.S. builder of high-speed aluminum CTVs. The shipyard which was acquired by Americraft Marine, a maritime subsidiary of the Logothetis family’s Libra Group, in 2022, has made major capital and workforce investments in recent years to modernize its aluminum construction capabilities, enabling the concurrent delivery of complex vessels for the clean energy sector.

“The team at St. Johns has built another high-quality CTV that will make an immediate impact in offshore energy,” said Bradley Neuberth, managing partner of MidOcean Wind and Windea CTV. “These vessels prove what the U.S. shipbuilding industry can deliver. Each one creates jobs in multiple regions—during construction, and for years to come as they operate offshore. These CTVs play a vital role in helping America meet its growing energy demands, and we are thrilled with the work St. Johns did to deliver WINDEA Reliance and her sisters.”