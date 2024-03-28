Seaspan wins key Multi-Purpose Vessel contracts

Moving into the next stages of procuring the first flight of Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPVs) for the Canadian Coast Guard, Public Services and Procurement Canada has awarded Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards Co. Ltd. two contracts with a combined value of CAD 490.6 million.

A CAD 310.2 million construction engineering services contract has been awarded for work to complete the design of the first flight of six MPVs and ensure that the technical requirements provided by the CCG are met. A second, CAD 180.4 million, goods contract has been awarded for work to procure materials with long-lead manufacturing time and other items that will be required in advance of construction of the first six MPVs.

The Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV) project will result in the build of up to 16 versatile icebreaking ships designed with multi-mission capabilities. The vessels will support a wide variety of critical services, such as icebreaking, maritime search and rescue, scientific research, environmental response, emergency towing, maintenance and deployment of buoys, as well as support for offshore fisheries patrols.

The MPV project is a multi-stage procurement under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy. The first contract, for the development of the MPV concept design, was awarded Seaspan in August 2020.

“This milestone demonstrates the tremendous capabilities in marine design and engineering that have been developed through the National Shipbuilding Strategy,” said Seaspan Shipyards CEO John McCarthy. “Our team, along with our partners from coast to coast, are excited to move to the next phase of this program, and ultimately provide the Canadian Coast Guard with the vessels they need to manage and safeguard Canada’s coastlines. A long run of ships like the MPV program enables Seaspan to continue to drive improvement and generate greater efficiencies, while ensuring we have stability for the next generation of shipbuilders, marine engineers and designers and supply chain in Canada.”

With a displacement of 8,500 tonnes, the Multi-Purpose Vessels will be 99.9 meters long and 20.3 meters wide, and able to accommodate up to 50 personnel. They will be Polar Class 4 vessels, allowing them to carry out multiple missions including icebreaking in moderate ice conditions and assisting in shipping and flood control, search and rescue, environmental response, as well as maintaining Canada’s marine navigation system composed of approximately 17,000 aids to navigation.