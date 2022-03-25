Metal Shark gets $36 million mod to NAVSEA patrol vessel contract Written by Nick Blenkey









The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., has awarded Jeanerette, La., headquartered shipbuilder Metal Shark a $36,195,438 modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The modification establishes fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 pricing for Near Coastal Patrol Vessels (NCPVs) Seven through Ten, and accompanying outfitting, testing, spares, tools, travel, reactivation, crew familiarization, exportation, and transportation.

The contract modification supports Foreign Military Sales (FMS) orders from nations within the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. Specific FMS sales will be identified as future delivery orders occur. Work will be performed in Franklin, Louisiana, and is expected to be completed by November 2024.