Conrad Industries reports 2022 results

“Our results for 2022 reflect a continued challenging operating environment, with losses primarily related to new construction gross losses from jobs on which actual costs varied from original estimates due to higher labor hours, higher labor costs, higher material costs and other inflationary cost increases,” said Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: CNRD) chairman and CEO Johnny Conrad as the Morgan City, La., headquartered shipbuilder reported its results for 2022.

The company reported a net loss of $17.4 million and loss per diluted share of $3.47 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. That compared to a net income of $6.5 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.29 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Net income for 2021 included the company’s Paycheck Protection Program loan being forgiven and its qualification for the Employee Retention Credit in 2021. The Company’s financial reports are available at www.otcmarkets.com.

The company’s backlog as of December 31, 2022 was $244.1 million, compared to $148.5 million at December 31, 2021, and $183.7 million at December 31, 2020.

“Although we face substantial uncertainties in our markets, we believe we are well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities as market fundamentals improve, due to our shipyard capacity, our investments in improving our shipyards’ capabilities and efficiencies, and our experienced team,” said Conrad. “Bid activity in early 2023 has been strong, and there is increased government funding available for infrastructure and military projects. We have actively pursued government contracts in an effort to further diversify our new construction portfolio. We believe some delayed customer orders will move forward if steel prices stabilize or our customers’ business opportunities or fleet replacement needs require the vessels. We remain optimistic about opportunities in our repair and conversions segment.”

“We believe that our ability to provide products and services to a variety of customers and to respond to demand for new types of vessels is a competitive strength,” Conrad concluded. “The infrastructure, government, pressurized barge, offshore wind and other markets are presenting us with exciting opportunities. We are intently focused on executing our backlog effectively and on obtaining new projects that will benefit our stockholders, employees, customers, suppliers and our community.”

Conrad Industries, Inc., established in 1948 and headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana, designs, builds and overhauls barges, dredges and dredge support equipment, tugboats, ferries, drydocks, liftboats, offshore support vessels and other steel products for both the commercial and government markets. The company provides both repair and new construction services at its five shipyards located in southern Louisiana and Texas.