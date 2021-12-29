Halter Marine awarded $555.2 million for second Polar Security Cutter Written by Nick Blenkey









The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., has awarded Pascagoula, Miss., based shipbuilder VT Halter Marine Inc. a $552,654,757 fixed-price incentive modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-2210. The modification exercises an option for the detail design and construction of the second Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter.

Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (61%); Metairie, Louisiana (12%); New Orleans, Louisiana (12%); San Diego, California (4%); Mossville, Illinois (4%); Mobile, Alabama (2%); Boca Raton, Florida (2%); and other locations (3%), and is expected to be completed by September 2026.

Fiscal 2021 procurement, construction, and improvement (Coast Guard) funds in the amount of $485,129,919 (80%); fiscal 2020 procurement, construction, and improvement (Coast Guard) funds in the amount of $100,000,000 (17%); and fiscal 2019 procurement, construction, and improvement (Coast Guard) funds in the amount of $20,000,000 (3%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.