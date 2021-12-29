Halter Marine awarded $555.2 million for second Polar Security Cutter

Written by Nick Blenkey
Polar Security Cutter

Image courtesy Halter Marine

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., has awarded Pascagoula, Miss., based shipbuilder VT Halter Marine Inc. a $552,654,757 fixed-price incentive modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-2210. The modification exercises an option for the detail design and construction of the second Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter.

Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (61%); Metairie, Louisiana (12%); New Orleans, Louisiana (12%); San Diego, California (4%); Mossville, Illinois (4%); Mobile, Alabama (2%); Boca Raton, Florida (2%); and other locations (3%), and is expected to be completed by September 2026.

Fiscal 2021 procurement, construction, and improvement (Coast Guard) funds in the amount of $485,129,919 (80%); fiscal 2020 procurement, construction, and improvement (Coast Guard) funds in the amount of $100,000,000 (17%); and fiscal 2019 procurement, construction, and improvement (Coast Guard) funds in the amount of $20,000,000 (3%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

