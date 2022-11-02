Davie redelivers RCN frigate following major upgrade

Lévis, Quebec, based Davie Shipbuilding reports that HMCS St. John’s, a City-class frigate, was delivered to the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), November 1, after extensive maintenance and modernization work. The frigate sailed for her home port in Halifax, N.S., as a result of a close collaboration between Davie and the Royal Canadian Navy for the duration of the project that ensured the required ship’s systems were reactivated to allow her to leave under her own propulsion rather than being towed.

The vessel was refurbished at Davie as part of a program for hull, mechanical and engineering improvements. In addition, combat system improvements such as a .50 caliber Naval Remote Weapon System were also implemented.

The ship can achieve a maximum speed of 30 knots in open water. It is 134 meters long with a beam of 16 meters and can accommodate 225 crew.

Originally commissioned in 1996, HMCS St. John’s is one of a 12-frigate fleet built in the 1990s—three of them at Davie.