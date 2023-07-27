BAE San Diego awarded $37.3 million LPD 26 contract

BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $37,730,467 firm-fixed-price contract action for maintenance, modernization and repair of USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) fiscal 2024 Selected Restricted Availability. The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $42,442,680.

Delivered by Ingalls Shipbuilding in 2016, LPD 26 is the Navy’s 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship. Homeported in San Diego, the ship is a part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and returned to San Diego last month after a seven-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region

The scope of the BAE San Diego LPD 26 contract includes all labor, supervision, equipment, production, testing, facilities, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for, and accomplish, the Chief of Naval Operations Availability for managing critical modernization, maintenance and repair programs.

Work will be performed in San Diego and is expected to be completed by September 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2024.

The contract was awarded on a sole source basis in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-3, Industrial Mobilization.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0002423C4405).