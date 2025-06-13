BAE San Diego awarded $155.8M USS Somerset DSRA

BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $155,886,629 firm-fixed-price contract action for maintenance, modernization and repair of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) fiscal 2025 Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA)

The scope of the USS Somerset contract includes all labor, supervision, equipment, production, testing, facilities, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the Chief of Naval Operations availability for critical modernization, maintenance, and repair programs.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $178,357,238. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by January 2027.

Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $144,704,806 (93%); and fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,181,823 (7%), will be obligated at the time of award, of which $11,181,823 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The contract was competitively solicited using full and open competition via the System for Award Management website, with one offer received. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0002425C4415).

Built at Avondale Shipyards and christened in April 2012. USS Somerset is named for Somerset County Pennsylvania, in honor of the passengers who died on United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked during the terror attacks of 11 September 2001. The passengers prevented the plane from reaching its intended target by forcing it to crash in Stonycreek Township in Somerset County.