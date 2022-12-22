Detyens wins $10.05 million MSC contract

North Charleston, S.C.,based Detyens Shipyards Inc. has been awarded a $10,051,547 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220523C2142) for a 75-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203).

The contract includes a base period and three options that, if exercised would bring its cumulative to $10,606,947.

Work will be performed in North Charleston beginning Feb. 14, 2023, and is expected to be completed by April 29, 2023.

The contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and six offers received.

The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.