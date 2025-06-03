BAE Systems cuts ribbon for $250M Jacksonville shiplift and land level facility Written by Nick Blenkey









BAE Systems (LON: BA) this week unveiled its new shiplift and land level repair complex during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Jacksonville, Fla., shipyard. This marks a significant milestone in the $250 million investment to transform its ship repair capabilities and solidify its role as a key partner to the U.S. Navy and commercial maritime industry.

As we reported earlier, the complex will feature a state-of-the-art shiplift system built by Pearlson Shiplift Corporation. The lift’s 492-foot by 110-foot articulated platform can easily accommodate a Flight III U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer or a commercial vessel displacing about 25,000 tons.

The shipyard modernization project involves Pearlson Shiplift Corporation, Foth Engineering, and Kiewit Infrastructure South Co., in major construction roles. Foth along with Pearlson Shiplift are responsible for the overall facility design, construction management and engineering, and key equipment supply. Kiewit will serve as general contractor for the project.

The ribbon cutting ceremony brought together approximately 500 attendees, including BAE Systems employees, subcontractors, Navy personnel, shipyard neighbors, local community members, and other distinguished guests, including Acting Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jim Kilby and BAE Systems, Inc. president and CEO Tom Arseneault.

“Today marks an important milestone as we celebrate the completion of a world-class ship repair facility upgrade here in Florida. The introduction of our new shiplift and land level repair facility represents more than just progress for BAE Systems Ship Repair—it reflects a shared commitment to innovation, growth and collaboration,” Arseneault said. “Together with the United States Navy, and other key industry partners that depend on this port, we are building a stronger foundation for the future, to help maintain our maritime superiority.”

The shiplift and land level repair complex will support the maintenance and repair of Mayport-based Navy vessels and commercial ships sailing into the Port of Jacksonville. With the capacity to lift ships displacing up to 25,000 tons and accommodate multiple vessels for maintenance simultaneously ashore, the new complex expands the shipyard’s capabilities threefold.

BAE Systems says that its new facility will significantly enhance production efficiency, strengthen regional maritime capabilities, and advance environmental stewardship. Its completion represents the company’s long-term initiative to bolster support for the U.S. Navy while also accommodating a broader range of commercial vessels at competitive scales.

“From my vantage point, this shiplift and land level facility is contributing to the national movement that is making America safer and more secure,” said Admiral Kilby. “It’s a necessary element to forging a defense industrial base able to support, sustain and generate our fleet.”

Next week at Marine Log’s Ship Repair USA conference, taking place June 10–11 in New Orleans, Douglas Pearlson, founder of Miami-based Pearlson Shiplift Corp., will deliver a presentation focused on how modernizing drydocking and ship transfer systems can dramatically improve shipyard efficiency and safety. To register for the event, please visit the conferences website.