Panel to spotlight Harbor Charger hybrid ferry at FERRIES 2025

Marine Log’s 38th annual FERRIES Conference, set for November 4-5 in Jersey City, N.J., will feature a panel discussion on the recently delivered Harbor Charger, New York State’s first hybrid-electric public ferry. The session will bring together key figures involved in designing, building, powering and operating the $33 million vessel, which serves Governors Island.

Moderated by Andy Bennet of marine planning practice KPFF Consulting Engineers, the panel will include Anthony Pervolarakis of NY Waterway, David Turner of Elliott Bay Design Group, Juan Suarez of Conrad Shipyard, and Drew Orvieto of Siemens Energy. Panelists will share perspectives from across the project, including the operator’s early experiences with the vessel, design and construction challenges, and the technology behind Siemens Energy’s first U.S.-engineered BlueDrive Eco hybrid system.

Discussion will also address lessons learned from the Harbor Charger’s development, from concept to delivery, and explore how hybrid systems can be applied to future ferry projects. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to tour the vessel during the event.

On August 12, The Trust for Governors Island unveiled the new hybrid-electric ferry to the public. It’s the first of its kind in New York State and a welcome addition to the Trust’s existing ferry fleet. The arrival of the new ferry coincides with the 20-year anniversary of Governors Island opening to the public, as well as major recent progress in its development as a leading destination for climate research and education—marking a significant milestone in its transformation.

The Harbor Charger was named following a citywide naming competition that drew more than 800 submissions from nauticalophiles across the five boroughs. The winning name was submitted by David Kurnov of Brooklyn.

The $33 million craft is the first hybrid-electric public ferry in New York State, marking a historic moment for Governors Island and sustainable maritime transportation in New York State. The Harbor Charger has the ability to travel at speeds up to 66% faster than current ferries, paving the way for passengers to reach Governors Island even quicker than before.

Marine Log‘s FERRIES 2025 will bring together ferry operators, shipbuilders, regulators, and technology leaders from across North America and beyond. Returning this year as the event’s official association sponsor is SNAME.

