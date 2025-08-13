The Trust for Governors Island debuts new Harbor Charger ferry

The Trust for Governors Island unveiled its new hybrid-electric ferry, the Harbor Charger, on August 12. It’s the first of its kind in New York State and a welcome addition to the Trust’s existing ferry fleet. The arrival of the new ferry coincides with the 20-year anniversary of Governors Island opening to the public, as well as major recent progress in its development as a leading destination for climate research and education—marking a significant milestone in its transformation.

A panel of those directly involved with building, designing, powering and operating the Harbor Charger ferry will present at Marine Log’s FERRIES 2025 conference on November 4-5 in Jersey City on the Hudson River and near Governors Island. A tour of the new ferry will be featured as well.

The Harbor Charger was named following a citywide naming competition that drew more than 800 submissions from nauticalophiles across the five boroughs. The winning name was submitted by David Kurnov of Brooklyn.

The $33 million craft is the first hybrid-electric public ferry in New York State, marking a historic moment for Governors Island and sustainable maritime transportation in New York State. The Harbor Charger has the ability to travel at speeds up to 66% faster than current ferries, paving the way for passengers to reach Governors Island even quicker than before.

“Twenty years ago, Governors Island opened to the public for the first time, creating a green, clean, sustainable space for New Yorkers to enjoy,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “Today, we are doubling down on that legacy with the launch of this first-of-its-kind electric ferry. From the hikers who will visit the island’s trails to the scientists who will work at its world-class Climate Exchange, the Harbor Charger will carry New Yorkers and visitors alike into the future and deliver a safer, healthier city for all. Congratulations to the Trust and the crew on this maiden voyage!”

The Harbor Charger traveled up the Eastern Seaboard from Louisiana, where it was built at the Conrad Shipyard in Morgan City over the course of two weeks this spring. The ferry has a capacity of up to 1,200 passengers and 30 vehicles for Island deliveries and services and boasts an increased cruising speed of 10-12 knots. It will replace the diesel-powered Lt. Samuel S. Coursen—the Trust’s current vehicle and passenger ferry that was commissioned by the U.S. Army in 1956 and has been in continuous use ever since. Later this year, the Lt. Samuel S. Coursen will retire from service.

The Harbor Charger is equipped with Siemens Energy’s BlueDrive Eco diesel-electric propulsion system, their BlueVault advanced battery-based solution, and EcoMAIN—a technology platform that enables the operator to constantly monitor this state-of-the-art equipment. The hybrid propulsion system reduces air pollution by allowing the boat’s systems to toggle between three modes: zero-emissions, battery-only power, and battery assisted hybrid with diesel backup. The battery-assisted hybrid mode will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 600 tons annually, allowing the Trust to make groundbreaking progress on its net-zero emissions goals.

Once shoreside charging facilities are installed, which are currently in the design phase, the vessel will reduce emissions by an additional 800 tons annually. Thanks to support from Sen. Schumer, Sen. Gillibrand, and Congressman Goldman, the Trust secured $7.5 million in federal infrastructure funding from the U.S. Federal Transit Administration to support the shoreside rapid charging infrastructure, enabling the Harbor Charger to reach fully electric operations once installed. The rapid charging infrastructure is currently in design.

The Harbor Charger was designed by Elliot Bay Design Group (EBDG) and required more than 465 tons of steel, roughly equivalent to 11 subway cars, to construct. The vessel’s enhanced maneuvering capabilities utilize Schottel azimuthing thrusters featuring 360-degree steering. The boat also features modern amenities, a lower-level ADA-accessible lounge, and restrooms on each level. This is the second ferry boat EBDG has designed for the Trust—the passenger-only GOVERNORS 1, built by Blount Boats, went into service in 2019.

“With the Harbor Charger, we are not just launching a new ferry—we are charting a course toward a cleaner, more sustainable future for New York City,” said Deputy Mayor for Housing, Workforce and Economic Development Adolfo Carrión. “Thanks to the City’s capital investment, this state-of-the-art vessel will cut hundreds of tons of emissions each year while bringing visitors to Governors Island faster and more efficiently than ever. It is a milestone in our maritime history and a major step toward building more sustainable and innovative waterways.”

“The Harbor Charger joining our fleet of passenger ferries is a momentous day for the Trust and for the thousands of visitors who enjoy what Governors Island has to offer every single day,” said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. “We are excited to provide a cleaner, greener mode of transportation to the Island for the nearly one million individuals that travel here each year. The Harbor Charger will carry passengers smoothly across the harbor, welcoming repeat visitors and first timers from around the world.”

Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island, christens the Harbor Charger. (Credit: Radhika Chalasani)

“The hybrid-electric Harbor Charger is a model for cleaner and greener transportation in New York City and across the country,” said Alicia Glen, chair of the board of the Trust for Governors Island. “The Harbor Charger will serve Governors Island’s visitors and growing community of mission-driven tenants and partners for decades to come, all while reducing emissions in the harbor. I am proud to have been part the Trust’s efforts in delivering transformative investments like the Harbor Charger in order to realize Governors Island’s full potential.”

“Governors Island’s new hybrid-electric ferry is exactly the type of game-changing transportation we need to continue driving down emissions in New York.” said Gov. Kathy Hochul. “I encourage New Yorkers and visitors alike to take advantage of this cleaner, greener option to explore our beloved Governors Island.”

“The Harbor Charger is more than just a ferry. It’s a model for sustainable infrastructure that connects our communities while cutting carbon emissions and creating 21st-century jobs,” said Congressman Dan Goldman. “Governors Island is leading the way toward a greener, more resilient future for New York City, and I’m proud to have helped secure $7.5 million in federal funding for the project. I commend the Trust for Governors Island for their bold vision, and I look forward to seeing this remarkable vessel serve New Yorkers for generations to come.”

“Investing in our public transportation infrastructure is critical to boosting our economy and expanding New Yorkers’ access to research and educational opportunities,” said U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “I was proud to help secure a $7.5 million grant through the Federal Transit Administration to support shoreside rapid charging infrastructure for the Harbor Charger, and I remain committed to fighting for more federal resources to improve the efficiency and sustainability of New York City’s ferries.”

“The Harbor Charger is making history as New York’s first hybrid-electric ferry, ushering in cleaner and faster travel for the thousands of people who visit Governors Island each day,” said Representative Jerrold Nadler (NY-12). “After fighting to transfer ownership of the Island from the federal government to New York almost 25 years ago, I am especially proud to welcome this historic moment during the 20th anniversary of the Island being open to the public. I will continue working to make sure New York City has every resource available to build a sustainable, impactful city for generations to come.”

“Twenty years ago, Governors Island opened to the public, and now it’s making history again by introducing the state’s first hybrid-electric ferry. As Governors Island attracts increasingly more visitors, their journeys will be faster and greener thanks to the Harbor Charger,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. “The Harbor Charger is the most recent example of the Trust for Governors Island’s longstanding and extraordinary leadership in climate innovation.”

“I am excited to celebrate the Harbor Charger as the newest addition to the Governors Island ferry fleet. As we look for innovative ways to revitalize the invaluable resource that is New York City’s harbor, this vessel represents our shared goals of sustainable design and accessibility of our waterways,” said Council Member Christopher Marte. “This is an exciting step for Governors Island and our City, and just another way to invest in and preserve Governors Island as a unique public green space for future generations.”

“As we continue to reimagine Governors Island as a place for learning, community, and climate action, access becomes more important than ever. The Harbor Charger delivers on that need with technology that not only improves the journey, but also reflects our shared responsibility to reduce emissions and build a more sustainable city,” said Assemblyman Charles D. Fall.

“The Trust for Governors Island’s new hybrid-electric ferry is a perfect example of the real-world impact of university research and development. This achievement further demonstrates how New York City is a critical hub of sustainable, efficient and cost-effective technology.” said Andrea Goldsmith, president of Stony Brook University. “This clean transportation solution represents the type of innovative thinking and pioneering that Stony Brook’s students, faculty, researchers and industry partners bring to The Exchange – where academic excellence meets urgent climate challenges. The unveiling of the Harbor Charger is the latest Governors Island milestone paving the way to advance climate action and positive change that will impact communities across New York and beyond.”

“The Harbor Charger hybrid-electric ferry exemplifies the low-carbon solutions we’re eager to showcase when The Exchange opens its doors,” said Stephen Hammer, CEO of The New York Climate Exchange. “The continued investment in sustainable infrastructure on and around Governors Island signals shared commitment to making this historic location a catalyst for climate innovation—where visitors will experience cutting-edge solutions and engage with world-class research and education programming.”

“Home to The New York Climate Exchange, Governors Island is already shaping into a hub for world-class climate innovation, and reducing emissions with a new hybrid-electric ferry will significantly advance the Island’s sustainability work,” said New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) President and CEO Andrew Kimball. “NYCEDC knows that New Yorkers love their ferries, and the unveiling of the Harbor Charger marks a monumental milestone in creating a cleaner, more sustainable harbor for future generations to come.”

“Equipped with our hybrid propulsion system, battery storage and real-time control platform, this vessel will be reliable, highly efficient and produce significantly fewer emissions. And we have laid the foundation for fully electric operation in the future. The combination of these innovations will make for a cleaner, smoother ride and, hopefully, a wonderful visit to Governors Island,” said Rich Voorberg, president of Siemens Energy for North America.

“We are proud to continue our support of The Trust for Governors Island in their pursuit of cleaner marine transportation in New York Harbor. EBDG’s team of marine engineers and designers provided contract design and then acted as owner’s representative throughout construction of the new hybrid-electric ferry, the Harbor Charger. This vessel is a testament to the power of collaboration—between the Trust, Conrad Shipyard, Siemens Energy and a dedicated group of industry partners. Together, we’ve helped bring a sustainable and beautifully designed ferry to life,” said David Turner, project manager, Elliott Bay Design Group.

“Conrad Shipyard is deeply honored to have partnered with the Trust for Governors Island to build and deliver the Harbor Charger to the people of New York City,” said Johnny Conrad, Executive Chairman of Conrad Shipyard. “This ferry is a vital link connecting New Yorkers to one of their most treasured public spaces. At Conrad Shipyard, we understand the responsibility that comes with building infrastructure that serves the public, and we approached this project with the same commitment to safety, quality, and integrity that has defined our company for decades. Working with the Trust has been exceptional. Their vision for reliable, safe transportation to Governors Island aligns perfectly with our values of delivering vessels that operators can depend on day after day, season after season. We’re proud to support New York City’s maritime infrastructure and look forward to seeing the Harbor Charger serve the community for many years to come.”

Over the past two decades, the Island has grown tremendously as a global resource for climate innovation, offering widespread opportunities for research and piloting; public artworks engaging with climate issues; and a growing community of educational, nonprofit, and commercial tenants focused on climate—including Billion Oyster Project, the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School, Wind Support NYC, and the soon-to-open Buttermilk Labs, among others. In April 2023, The New York Climate Exchange was selected as the anchor research and educational institution to create an innovation district on Governors Island to accelerate equitable climate solutions for cities. The Exchange, led by Stony Brook University and a consortium of partners, is developing a 400,000-square-foot campus on the island focused on advancing climate solutions and preparing New Yorkers for green jobs. Construction is expected to begin in 2026.

About the Trust for Governors Island

The Trust for Governors Island is the nonprofit corporation created by the city of New York that is responsible for the redevelopment and operation of 150 acres of Governors Island. The Trust’s mission is to realize the full potential of Governors Island for the inspiration and enjoyment of all New Yorkers, demonstrating a bold vision for public space.