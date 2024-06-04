Poland’s new Miecznik frigates feature MTU propulsion and power systems Written by Nick Blenkey









Construction of the first of Poland’s three new Miecznik frigates is now underway at the state-owned PGZ shipyard in Gdynia. In parallel, the vessel’s MTU propulsion engines and four marine gensets are currently being built at Rolls-Royce Power Systems in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

The Miecznik frigates are based on Babcock’s Arrowhead 140 platform, on which the U.K.’s Type 31 frigate program is based. The first ship is scheduled to be launched in 2026 and commissioned in 2030, with the other two ships to be handed over to the Polish Navy by 2031.

Four MTU 20V8000 main propulsion engines producing 8,200 kW each and four MTU 12V4000 on-board generators producing 1,650 kW mechanical power each will be installed on each Miecznik frigate.

The four main propulsion engines of the CODAD propulsion system, two per propeller, can be used flexibly in different combinations – from single engine operation for slow patrols to high-speed operation at over 20 knots (37 km/h) with all four engines. At a cruising speed of 12 knots (approx. 22 km/h), the Miecznik-class ships have a range of around 8,000 nautical miles (almost 15,000 kilometers).

The four MTU on-board power generators feed the electrical power grid for ship and mission operations independently of the propulsion engines. The frigates are equipped with weapon and mission systems to monitor and control sea areas, protect naval bases and attack surface, underwater, land and air targets.

“This order as part of our strategic initiative in the government business not only further consolidates our strong position in the market for propulsion systems for very fast ships,” says Paul Röck, defense sales director for EMEA and Latin America at Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “With these state-of-the-art systems, we are also supporting our NATO partner Poland, with whom we have a long-standing partnership.”

Since its launch in 2000, the MTU Series 8000 has become a benchmark for high-speed high-performance diesel engines. The 20-cylinder variants with an output of up to 10,000 kW are used worldwide in naval and government vessels as well as in commercial fast ferries with top speeds of over 38 knots (70 km/h). A variant of the 8000 with 16 cylinders and up to 8,000 kW is now also in the program.

The wide performance range of the 8000 series, from unlimited low-load operation to rapid deployment, is of particular interest to government and armed forces vessels,” notes Röck.