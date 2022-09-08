Babcock signs key Polish frigate project contracts

U.K.-based defense contractor Babcock International has secured two further contracts relating to Poland’s Miecznik (Swordfish) frigate program.

Earlier this year, Babcock was selected as the platform design provider and technology partner for the Polish frigate program and is supporting the PGZ-Miecznik Consortium in building three Arrowhead 140 frigates in Polish shipyards by a local workforce, drawing significantly from Polish suppliers and Babcock’s global supply chain.

Babcock’s Arrowhead 140 platform, on which the U.K.’s Type 31 frigate program is based, has been developed from the proven Danish Navy Iver Huitfeldt class frigate.

Babcock’s two latest contracts for the Polish frigate program, the class design contract and the transfer of knowledge and skills (TOKAT) framework agreement, respectively support the further development of the program and the enhancement of shipbuilding capability in Poland to deliver Miecznik to schedule.

The class design contract is key to supporting the maturity of the Miecznik frigate and the provision of a design documentation package to Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ S.A) for submission to the classification authority. Babcock says this will push forward the next stage of the engineering process and support the program to cut steel of Ship 1 in 2023.

Under the TOKAT framework contract, Babcock will share its technology, engineering expertise and industry know-how with PGZ S.A., PGZ SW and Remontowa Ship Building with the aim of transforming their shipyards and delivering the Miecznik program for the Polish Navy. The cooperation will include human resources development and staff training, support in infrastructure upgrades planning and the implementation of tools and technologies.

Babcock CEO David Lockwood said: “I am delighted with the progress on the Polish Miecznik program. Our work in Poland builds on the shared interests of the NATO countries. Babcock will deliver first-class frigates that will contribute significantly to the sovereign defense capability in Poland.”