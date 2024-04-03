Cathrine Marti named as new Vard CEO

Fincantieri’s Norwegian headquartered Vard Group AS subsidiary is to have a new CEO. Former Ulstein CEO Cathrine Kristiseter Marti will step into the role starting June 1, 2024. Current CEO, Alberto Maestrini will remain chairman of the board. He will continue to lead Fincantieri’s offshore and special vessels business, which includes Vard, and to support Vard’s integration in the Fincantieri Group.

Vard Group considers that Marti, a CEO with a strong link to the Norwegian business community and a solid international shipbuilding experience, has the necessary background and capabilities to ensure continuity of performance and at the same time provide a boost for further growth.

“I am honored and proud to take over the responsibility as CEO and I am confident, that together with the competent and engaged colleagues in Vard, we will continue to grow as a trusted player in the shipbuilding industry and create long term value for the shareholder,” said Marti.

“After some difficult years, Vard Group has finally reached a sound business position,” said Maestrini. “Now, I am very happy to give the helm to Cathrine for the next phase of the journey, which I am sure will bring an even brighter future to Vard and Fincantieri.”