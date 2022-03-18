Bollinger submits final proposal to build Stage 2 of OPC program

Bollinger Shipyards says that today it submitted its final proposal to the U.S. Coast Guard to build Stage 2 of the Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutter program.

If chosen, Bollinger would construct and deliver a total of 11 vessels to the U.S. Coast Guard over the next decade, helping to sustain the Bollinger workforce through 2031.

Bollinger, is strategically placed within a 100-year hurricane risk reduction system with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico without any hindrances such as drafts or time-zone differences.

In a new study conducted by the Economics & Policy Research Group at Louisiana State University on the economic impact should Bollinger be chosen to build up to 11 ships for the OPC Program, LSU found that the project would create more than 2,700 direct and indirect jobs and generate $7.3 billion in economic output for Louisiana.

“The numbers tell a compelling story—the Offshore Patrol Cutter program would be a major game changer for the State of Louisiana and Bollinger is the right shipyard at the right time to build this platform for the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Ben Bordelon, Bollinger president and CEO. “For over 75 years, Bollinger has been proud to be a major job creator and economic contributor in south Louisiana. To be awarded the contract for OPC would allow us to continue that legacy. It is my hope that we’re able to continue our long partnership supporting the brave men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard.”

“If Bollinger wins the Offshore Patrol Cutter Program, it will serve as a major economic stimulus to the State, Region and Terrebonne Parish,” said Dr. Dek Terrell, Executive Director at LSU’s Economics & Policy Research Group. “The project will create over $2.3 billion in new Louisiana earnings and $7.3 billion of Louisiana output.”

In its current program for the U.S. Coast Guard, Bollinger has delivered Sentinel Class Fast Response Cutter hulls 1139 through 1148 a total of 180 days ahead of the contract schedule, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and sustaining significant damage from a direct hit by Hurricane Ida, a powerful Category 4 storm.