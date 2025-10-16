Podcast: AYK Energy’s Kruger talks marine battery advances

The latest episode of Marine Log’s Listen Up! podcast features Chris Kruger, president of AYK Energy, in a discussion about the current and future state of marine battery technology.

Hosted by Marine Log Editor in Chief Heather Ervin, the episode explores how the fast-growing battery manufacturer—founded in 2018—has quickly established itself in the maritime market. Kruger shares insight into how AYK Energy began, the gaps it sought to fill in vessel electrification, and how battery adoption is expanding across vessel types.

The conversation covers key issues shaping the marine energy landscape, including battery safety, cybersecurity, responsible sourcing, and improvements in energy density. Kruger also discusses how digitalization and connected systems are influencing power management on board ships and what operators should know as technology advances.

As battery technology evolves, more vessel types—from ferries to offshore support vessels—are incorporating hybrid and fully electric systems. Kruger offers examples of these applications and the lessons they provide for the wider industry as it transitions toward lower emissions and greater efficiency.

The episode is available now on SoundCloud and Spotify.