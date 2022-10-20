Tasmanian operator orders boutique Incat Crowther expedition vessel

Incat Crowther has been commissioned to design and deliver a new boutique live-aboard vessel for Tasmanian luxury wilderness expedition cruise operator On Board.

The 24-meter, aluminum hulled, expedition vessel, named Odalisque III, is currently being built by the Richardson Devine Marine shipyard in Hobart, Tasmania, and is scheduled for delivery in early 2023.

The vessel will be able to host up to 12 guests in seven cabins, each with its own full bathroom.

The upper deck features three large guest cabins, a wheelhouse lounge and dining area as well as an outdoor dining and viewing area. The main deck features four cabins, a large indoor dining area, an outdoor viewing platform and the galley, which is conveniently located adjacent to pantry, refrigeration and cleaning facilities.

Odalisque III features three outdoor viewing decks and an open bridge to provide guests with uninterrupted wilderness views. The design has allowed for the addition of two tenders, accessible from the main deck, to allow guests to board them for shore excursions.

The vessel will be powered by twin Scania D13 076M diesels, each developing 607 kW at 2,300 rpm and turning twin screws to deliver a service speed of 21 knots and maximum speed of 25 knots.

“Our team’s design expertise and our tailored digital design process meant we were well placed to bring On Board’s vision to reality,” said Incat Crowther CEO Brett Crowther. “Not only did the design of Odalisque III need to provide guests with a luxurious experience, but On Board are acutely aware of the need to ensure their operations do not adversely impact the environment. The design of Odalisque III has achieved this by combining an environmentally-conscious technical design with the features that guests expect in a world-class cruising experience.”

“My vision is to offer my guests an experience akin to being in a floating luxury wilderness lodge. Our guests expect the best, and Incat Crowther’s design delivers on this,” said Pieter van der Woude, founder of On Board. “I cannot wait to take guests into Tasmania’s World Heritage wilderness on Odalisque III early next year.””