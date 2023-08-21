FERRIES 2023: Panel on NYC’s first public hybrid-electric ferry

Coming off the heels of a successful San Francisco presentation last November, Marine Log’s 36th annual FERRIES conference is heading back to the East Coast, taking place November 14-15 in Jersey City, N.J., just across the harbor from Manhattan, N.Y.

The first panel presentation of the event will be a discussion of the new Governors Island (N.Y.) hybrid-electric ferry—New York City’s first public hybrid-electric ferry. Leading the presentation will be Sebastian Coss, director, real estate & planning for Trust of Governors Island (ferry operator); David Turner, PMP, Elliott Bay Design Group (ferry designer); and Juan Suarez, ship design manager & senior naval architect for Conrad Industries (ferry builder).

During the panel discussion, Coss will give a general overview of Governors Island, explore its need for a ferry operation and update the audience on the project status. Turner will go over the ferry design elements and its unique design challenges, while Suarez will outline the construction progress of the ferry.

The Ferry

Designed by Elliott Bay Design Group, the 190-foot passenger/vehicle ferry, which is being built for the Trust for Governors Island, will be New York City’s first public hybrid-electric ferry. It will be equipped with a hybrid propulsion system that will reduce air pollution by allowing it to toggle between zero-emission battery-only power and battery-assisted hybrid with diesel backup.

The battery-assist mode will allow the new ferry to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 600 tons annually. Plans for rapid vessel charging installation will enable the ferry to operate with zero-emission battery-only propulsion, at which point emissions will drop to nearly zero.

The new Governors Island battery hybrid ferry will have a capacity to serve up to 1,200 passengers at a time. It has a cruising speed of 10 knots and features modern passenger amenities, including a lower-level ADA-accessible lounge and restrooms on each level.

It will replace the diesel-powered Lt. Samuel S. Coursen, the Trust’s current vehicle and passenger ferry, which was commissioned by the U.S. Army in 1956 and has been in continuous use since.

FERRIES 2023: The Conference

Set to take place at the Hyatt Regency Jersey City on the Hudson, November 14-15 in Jersey City, N.J., the 36th annual Marine Log FERRIES conference will have as its theme “Designing today’s ferries for future operations.”

The venue, with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking ferry traffic on the Hudson River, is a quick ferry ride from New York City.

Delivering two days of in-person discussions, dynamic Q&A sessions, and multiple networking opportunities, FERRIES 2023 will be an opportunity for the North American ferry industry to come together to share experiences, network, look for new suppliers and reconnect with existing suppliers.

The art of designing or upgrading ferries takes a lot into consideration outside of the vessel’s blueprints. Making a greener ferry is a design choice and so is enhancing the passenger experience.

FERRIES 2023 will focus on how today’s ferries—those under construction, coming online soon, or already in operation—can be prepared for the changing scope of future operations.

As ever, a focus of the program will be on lessons learned from hard-earned, real-life experience. In addition, the program will explore new ways to meet economic and environmental targets through advances in technology, innovative approaches to operating a vessel, and the latest trends in ferry design.

In addition to thought leaders presenting on topics relevant to the ferry industry, three panels have been incorporated in this year’s program focused on ferry operator challenges and successes, battery options for ferries, and an interesting overview and look at the new Governors Island ferry project.

Other topics will explore leveraging shoreside terminals and infrastructure to increase profits; low-carbon alternatives, such as electric, hydrogen and hybrid options; what’s trending in ferry designs being delivered today; and more.

The Tour

Following the end of conference sessions, on November 15, an industry tour will be provided to a limited number of attendees. This year’s tour will have attendees board a NYC Ferry vessel and tour the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where it will learn more about NYC Ferry’s Homeport Pier C, its deisgn and construction.

Guests will also learn the history of the area and discover plans for Homepoort II in Red Hook. Hornblower will round out the conversation with an inside look at NYC Ferry’s marine operations and more.

