FERRIES 2023: Designing ferries for the uncertain future

Considering the accelerating energy transition in the ferry industry worldwide, there is a pressing need for innovative ferry solutions.

Netherlands-based C-Job Naval Architects finds that many vessel owners it collaborates with are facing significant challenges in making their own energy transition, primarily due to limited options available today and the long lifespan of the ferries they intend to build. Many owners are hampered by the availability of future fuels in their region or shoreside charging infrastructure; however, despite these challenges, these owners are still keen to find a viable pathway towards sustainability.

To go into more detail on this, sustainable ferry expert Nikos Papapanagiotou, who is based in C-Job’s Athens office, where it has been leading the RoPax industry worldwide, will present at Marine Log’s FERRIES 2023 on November 14-15 in Jersey City, N.J. With his extensive knowledge and experience in this field, Papapanagiotou will present the modular sustainable RoPax ferry and the process to design it, highlighting its potential to address the sustainability goals within the industry.

Papapanagiotou is the director of the Athens office at C-Job Naval Architects. He has a background in structural engineering and has been with C-Job in various positions for over a decade. His mission when opening the Athens office was to build a bridge between the local maritime hub and the innovative and sustainable solutions the company can provide. This has resulted in his office leading the design of the first fully electric RoPax ferry in Greece, as well as various R&D involvement in regards to alternative energy sources.

FERRIES 2023: The Conference

Set to take place at the Hyatt Regency Jersey City on the Hudson, November 14-15 in Jersey City, N.J., the 36th annual Marine Log FERRIES conference will have as its theme “Designing today’s ferries for future operations.”

The venue, with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking ferry traffic on the Hudson River, is a quick ferry ride from New York City.

Delivering two days of in-person discussions, dynamic Q&A sessions, and multiple networking opportunities, FERRIES 2023 will be an opportunity for the North American ferry industry to come together to share experiences, network, look for new suppliers and reconnect with existing suppliers.

The art of designing or upgrading ferries takes a lot into consideration outside of the vessel’s blueprints. Making a greener ferry is a design choice and so is enhancing the passenger experience.

FERRIES 2023 will focus on how today’s ferries—those under construction, coming online soon, or already in operation—can be prepared for the changing scope of future operations.

As ever, a focus of the program will be on lessons learned from hard-earned, real-life experience. In addition, the program will explore new ways to meet economic and environmental targets through advances in technology, innovative approaches to operating a vessel, and the latest trends in ferry design.

In addition to thought leaders presenting on topics relevant to the ferry industry, three panels have been incorporated in this year’s program focused on ferry operator challenges and successes, battery options for ferries, and an interesting overview and look at the new Governors Island ferry project.

Other topics will explore leveraging shoreside terminals and infrastructure to increase profits; low-carbon alternatives, such as electric, hydrogen and hybrid options; what’s trending in ferry designs being delivered today; and more.

The Tour

Following the end of conference sessions, on November 15, an industry tour will be provided to a limited number of attendees. This year’s tour will have attendees board a NYC Ferry vessel and tour the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where it will learn more about NYC Ferry’s Homeport Pier C, its deisgn and construction.

Guests will also learn the history of the area and discover plans for Homepoort II in Red Hook. Hornblower will round out the conversation with an inside look at NYC Ferry’s marine operations and more.

The complete agenda can be found here.

