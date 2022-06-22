MSC Cruises celebrates LNG-fueled cruising double

The Cruise Division of MSC Group and French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique celebrated two important milestones this past weekend for MSC Cruises’ first two LNG-fueled cruise ships.

MSC World Europa completed her first set of sea trials in the Atlantic Ocean. The tests included measuring the performance of the ship’s engines, along with assessing its maneuverability, fuel consumption, safety systems, speed and stopping distances.

MSC World Europa will be the first LNG-fueled vessel to join the cruise line’s fleet in November 2022 and is set to become the largest LNG-fueled cruise ship in the world.

Meanwhile, sister ship MSC Euribia was floated out and moved to a wet dock at the shipyard for work to continue before she joins MSC Cruises’ fleet in June 2023.

MSC has invested more than $3.14 billion in three LNG-powered cruise ships. The construction of the third ship – World Class II – will begin at Chantiers de l’Atlantique early next year.

“We made an important pledge last year to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, leading the cruise industry on the path to decarbonization,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman, Cruise Division, MSC Group. “MSC World Europa and MSC Euribia will play a fundamental role in this journey.

“LNG is the cleanest marine fuel currently available at scale that reduces emissions significantly and offers compatibility with future alternative fuel solutions,” he continued. “We are actively investing in research and development regarding LNG, including a pilot LNG-powered solid oxide fuel cell onboard MSC World Europa. If bio or synthetic LNG was available at scale today, both our newbuilds could operate with net zero emissions from the very first day.”

NEXT-GENERATION CRUISE EXPERIENCE

MSC World Europa is the first ship in the MSC World Class – a class of ships that will introduce a completely new cruising platform and accommodate up to 6,762 passengers.

The ship will incorporate future-proof marine and onboard hospitality technologies. The ground-breaking design features a Y-shaped aft that leads to an impressive 341-foot long, open-air Europa Promenade with breathtaking ocean views. Brand new balcony cabins overlook the space, which features a striking architectural centerpiece in the form of an 11-deck-high dry slide set to be the longest at sea.

MSC Euribia will become one of the most environmentally advanced ships in MSC Cruises’ fleet and is named after the ancient goddess Eurybia, who harnessed the winds, weather and constellations to master the seas. The ship will have a noticeably different look than others in MSC Cruises’ fleet thanks to exclusive artwork that transforms her hull into a giant, floating canvas to communicate the importance of sustainability and the company’s commitment to the sea.