Burger Boat delivers new EUPTA ferry

Burger Boat Company in Manitowoc, Wis., has delivered the 92-foot car/passenger Neebish Islander III to the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority (EUPTA), in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

The steel ferry will operate year-round on the St. Mary’s River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula between Barbeau, Mich., and Neebish Island and was designed by Seacraft Design LLC of Sturgeon Bay, Wis., to operate in the harsh winter environment and through the solid ice conditions it will encounter on its route.

The vessel was delivered to EUPTA on October 30, 2022, and entered into service on November 9, 2022.

The vessel has an overall length of 92 feet (28 meters), beam of 33 feet (10 meters) and maximum draft of 6 foot, 2 inches (1.9 meters).

Built to the requirements of USCG 46 CFR, Subchapter T, it has a maximum speed of 10.0 knots.

Propulsion is by two max Caterpillar C18 diesels, each rated at 600 HP and driving Kahlenberg 4-bladed stainless steel propellers via 5-inch diameter Aquamet 22 shafts.

Steering is via two Jastram controlling independent rudders, one forward and one aft.

The Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority, established in 1975, operates three local vehicle and passenger ferries to the nearby islands of Sugar, Neebish, and Drummond.

“We are proud of the ferry we built for the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority,” said Jim Ruffolo, president and CEO, Burger Boat Company. “At Burger, our team prizes collaboration, among each other and with our clients, to deliver vessels people can look upon with pride, year after year. Whether it’s a luxury yacht or a hard-working ferry for demanding conditions like those the Neebish Islander III will face, we are committed to delivering tailored, quality vessels that meet and exceed the owner’s vision.”