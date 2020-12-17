Van Oord orders cable layer at Vard

Rotterdam-based Van Oord, a leading player in the market for laying and burying offshore wind power cables, has placed an order with Fincantieri Group member Vard for design and construction of a next-generation cable laying vessel.

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered from the Vard Brattvaag shipyard in Norway in 2023, using a hull fabricated at Vard Tulcea in Romania.

The vessel is based on the Vard 9 02 design, incorporating the latest sustainable technologies in order to reduce its carbon footprint during operations and in port. In addition to operating on biofuel, the hybrid vessel will have future fuel ready engines with a built-in flexibility to be powered with e-fuels. It will have a large battery pack, a shore supply connection and a state-of-the-art energy management system.

“Van Oord is committed to reducing CO2 emissions to become carbon-neutral by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement,” says Van Oord CEO Pieter van Oord. “This investment emphasizes our commitment to net-zero emissions.”

Alberto Maestrini, CEO in Vard says: “We highly appreciate the close and excellent cooperation that has been established between Van Oord and Vard’s project teams to enable this innovative vessel within the renewable segment. Our ambition is to contribute to our customers achievements, through environmentally friendly vessels and technological solutions focusing on safety, sustainability and efficiency performance, and we are looking forward to developing this cable-layer together with Van Oord.”