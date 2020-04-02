OTC 2020 cancelled

The 2020 OTC event in Houston, which had originally been planned for early May, has now been cancelled. The next presentation of the event has now been set for May 3-6, 2021..

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the OTC Board of Directors felt this decision was the most feasible and responsible for staff, exhibitors, partners, attendees, and the Houston community.

“As we navigate these difficult and uncertain times, it is with a heavy heart that the OTC Board of Directors has determined that it is in our best interest to cancel OTC 2020. Our priority is the health and safety of our attendees and exhibitors, and we have taken federal, state, and local guidelines into account in making our decision,” states Cindy Yeilding, OTC Chairperson.

Yeilding continued, “On behalf of the OTC Board of Directors, we would like to thank the staff, authors, partners, volunteers, students, teachers, and all involved with OTC for the dedication and hard work they have contributed to the 2020 event. As we face this uncharted territory, we remain confident of OTC’s critical role in the offshore industry’s future and eagerly anticipate a robust OTC 2021.”

To preserve the significant work of the program committee and authors, the technical papers and presentations will be made available at a later date on OnePetro.org.

Plans will now commence for OTC 2021, bringing leading-edge technical information, the industry’s largest equipment exhibition, and professional contacts from around the world to Houston. The Call for Papers will open on 28 May 2020.