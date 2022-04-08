DOF Subsea awarded multiple contracts for Ross Candies

Norway’s DOF ASA reports that its DOF Subsea USA subsidiary has been awarded multiple contracts for the Ross Candies. The 309 foot Ross Candies is one of two Jones Act vessels chartered in by DOF Subsea from Des Allemands, La., based Otto Candies LLC.

The new contracts will see the Candies vessel utilized well into third quarter 2022, undertaking jumper installations, span remediation, pre-commissioning, decommissioning, pipelay support and IMR activities at multiple field locations in the Gulf of Mexico.