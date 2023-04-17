Bourbon Guyana becomes first Guyanese OSV company

With Guyana strengthening its local content requirements for the oil and gas sector, Bourbon Marine & Logistics has reached an agreement that sees Guyanese company Tethys Marine & Logistics becomes a 51% shareholder in the Bourbon Guyana Joint Venture. With 75% Guyanese directors, the company thus becomes Guyana’s first indigenous offshore support vessels operator, fully compliant with the most recent local content regulations.

With a fleet of six vessels (large PSV, AHTS & tugs) and the full range of marine services, Bourbon has operated in the country since 2019 and has since then successfully supported ExxonMobil Guyana and Saipem Guyana for the development of Stabroek field, promoting local employment with more than 70 Guyanese seafarers onboard its vessels.

“The partnership with Tethys Marine & Logistics represents a tremendous opportunity to strengthen our current position in Guyana,” said Rodolphe Bouchet, CEO of Bourbon Marine & Logistics. “Through this operation, Bourbon becomes a ‘Guyanese’ company in-country with a local majority shareholder. This is a very important aspect for us, as we always want to include local content in the territories in which we are present.”

“We share the same culture with Bourbon and our visions for the future of the industry in Guyana are aligned,” said Jaikerran Persaud, CEO of Tethys Marine & Logistics. “It is very important for Bourbon Guyana to consolidate its leadership position in this promising territory.