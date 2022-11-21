St Johns Shipbuilding to ramp up CTV construction capability Written by Nick Blenkey









Americraft Marine, a maritime subsidiary of the Logothetis family’s Libra Group, is expanding investment in its Palatka. Fla., based shipyard, St Johns Ship Building, to increase capacity for construction of Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) and other offshore wind related vessels.

In addition to previous commitments from Americraft to its subsidiary, which it acquired earlier this year, the shipyard has also received the final approval of a MARAD grant modification. The investment along with the matching grant will provide for additional equipment and fabrication infrastructure specifically aimed at assisting in the expansion of the yard for the concurrent construction of multiple CTVs, supporting the U.S. offshore wind industry.

St Johns Ship Building currently has multiple Jones Act compliant CTVs under construction with four scheduled deliveries in 2023.