Port Talbot floating offshore wind hub project wins funding

A joint project to develop a heavy lift operations hub at the port of Port Talbot, Wales, has received match funding from the U.K.’s Crown Estate through the initial round of its innovative Supply Chain Accelerator. Port Talbot’s strategic location near the Celtic Sea makes it an optimal potential floating offshore wind hub, significantly reducing transit times and operational costs for maintenance, assembly, and logistics.

The joint project to develop the heavy-lift floating offshore wind hub is being carried out by Falmouth, U.K., based Tugdock and Wolvertem, Belgium, headquartered Sarens with key support from major industry players such as ABP and RWE, and other partnerships.

Tthe vision for the facility is to provide world class support for heavy lift equipment used in floating offshore wind projects in the Celtic Sea.

Tugdock specializes in engineering and deployment of Tugdock Submersible Platforms (TSPs) for offshore transport and logistics projects.

The Tugdock technology consists of modular road transportable steel space frames utilising patented inflatable Tugdock Buoyancy Units (TBUs). The TBUs are filled with compressed air and can be inflated or deflated as required to provide the required buoyancy, stability and control for operations such as load outs, floating, submerging, and lifting. By confining the TBUs into a space frame configuration and deck arrangement, the product can be used as additional buoyancy modules or as submersible platforms up to 120 x 120 meters.

Tugdock says that the solution is a lighter, shallow drafted, quicker, and more cost-effective alternative to a steel hulled barges, floating docks, or large port infrastructure developments.

Sarens is an international leader in crane rental services, heavy lifting and engineered transport.

The partnership between Sarens and Tugdock enables the two companies to jointly offer novel solutions to the fast-growing floating offshore wind industry.

“The Tugdock and Sarens O&M facility is poised to boost the competitiveness of Port Talbot in both the national and global floating offshore wind markets in the years to come,” said Lucas Lowe Houghton, chief revenue officer at Tugdock. “Collectively we will ensure that ABP’s Port Talbot is enabled with a heavy lift facility that can attract and retain major clients and maintain the U.K.’s leading position in the floating offshore wind industry. By leveraging this opportunity we aim to unlock local steel and concrete manufacturing by offering a range of solutions for assembly, loadout and launching.”

“The Sarens and Tugdock O&M hub will provide a wide range of services including heavy lifting equipment such as cranes and TSPs, assembly areas, storage, training, and consultancy.” said Carl Sarens, director of global operations, technical solutions and engineering at Sarens. “This all-encompassing service model reduces the need for clients to engage multiple contractors, simplifying project management and reducing overall costs.”