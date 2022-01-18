Norwind Offshore vessels to feature Kongsberg permanent magnet tech Written by Nick Blenkey









Two new commissioning service operations vessels (CSOVs) recently ordered by Norwind Offshore will feature Kongsberg Maritime solutions. The solutions are designed to enable the operator to maximize operational windows whilst minimizing overall energy consumption.

The vessels have been ordered from Fincantieri’s Vard subsidiary in Norway and a key element of Kongsberg Maritime’s scope of delivery is the propulsion technology. This CSOVs will include new permanent magnet (PM) PMAZ 2600PM azimuth thrusters, PM tunnel thrusters and a retractable azimuth thruster. These units are part of an environmentally-focused range of propulsion units developed by Kongsberg over the last decade, all based on the company’s in-house PM technology.

With only one rotating component in the underwater unit, low oil volume and no requirement for lubrication pumps or inboard cooling systems, PM thrusters experience reduced wear and tear and consequently deliver substantial savings in lifecycle cost.

They also benefit from significant reductions in energy consumption, emissions and oil spill risk when compared with conventional azimuth thrusters, and are designed to meet stringent noise and vibration requirements, both on board the vessel and in terms of underwater radiated noise (URN).

“We are investing in this state-of-the-art technology from Kongsberg in full confidence that it will pay off in the long term,” says Svein Leon Aure, CEO of Norwind Offshore. “Our operational expenditures will be considerably reduced in comparison to using conventional thrusters, and the same goes for our environmental footprint. This provides us with purpose-built vessels, designed for the future of advanced maritime operations in the offshore wind market.”

“It’s a pleasure for us to know that our high-end products perform such a central role in the contract for this new and innovative player in the offshore wind market,” says Ottar Ristesund, SVP Sales Propulsion & Engines, Kongsberg Maritime. “We share our objectives to enable safer, more economical and greener operations at sea with both VARD and Norwind Offshore, and it will be rewarding for everyone concerned to put these principles into practice in such a direct and practical way.”