ABB solutions selected for Van Oord mega WTIV

The mega wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) on order for Van Oord at the Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard in China will have an ABB integrated power, automation and propulsion system. The vessel, the Boreas, is due for delivery, in the second part of 2024.

With a capacity to install offshore wind turbines of up to 20 megawatt (MW) capacity, the Boreas will be one of the largest and most technologically advanced hybridized jack-up vessels in operation. Measuring 175 meters in length, it will be able to lift over 3,000 tons and will feature 126-meter-tall legs allowing it to operate at depths of up to 70 meters jacked up. with a capacity to install up to 20 megawatt (MW) offshore wind turbines.

“Projects involving dynamically positioned vessels, especially jack-up vessels, call for a systems supplier with specialist experience and expertise as well as a proven portfolio of integrated power and propulsion solutions,” said Harold Linssen, project director, Van Oord. “Having collaborated with ABB in the past, we know that not only does ABB meet all of these requirements; they also offer global support during the project and throughout the lifecycle of the vessel. We are looking forward to collaborating with ABB on this project to shape the future of offshore wind farm installation.”

FOUR AZIPODS

Boreas will be equipped with four Azipod propulsion units with a combined propulsion power of 16 megawatts, offering significant space and weight savings as well as facilitating optimal ship design, allowing the vessel to transport heavier loads. In addition, ABB’s hybrid-electric propulsion system is fully future-proof as it allows integration of new energy sources once they become available.

“ABB is our long-term parter and I believe we can enhance the business relationship with ABB by working together for the Van Oord jack-up vessel,” said Shiyan Sun, director, supply chain management center at Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard. “The ease of installing the Azipod system was another key factor in our decision to contract ABB; it is a matter of plugging the ready-made units into the vessel hull, saving considerable time and effort in the construction process.”

ABB’s comprehensive package includes a closed-ring configuration for safer, more efficient and more predictable operations. Additionally, through its spinning-reserve and peak-load-shaving capabilities, ABB’s energy storage system will act as a back-up power source while reducing engine running hours to minimize wear and fuel consumption.

Van Oord will also be able to use the ABB Ability Marine Remote Diagnostic System for continuous remote equipment monitoring, as well as optimized machinery and planned maintenance activities, helping reduce maintenance costs. Meanwhile, the ABB Ability OCTOPUS – Marine Advisory System will enable performance management, predictive maintenance and voyage optimization.

“We are proud to have been chosen to provide power and propulsion for Boreas, based on our experience in the offshore jack-up vessel market and our ability to tailor products and solutions to the needs of the owner, operator and shipyard,” said Rune Braastad, global business line manager, marine systems, at ABB Marine & Ports. “This project further confirms that our integrated package comprising power, energy storage, automation, control and digital solutions is the preferred choice for vessels that need to be future-proof and environmentally friendly.”