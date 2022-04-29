Guice Offshore expands its fleet

Madisonville, La., headquartered Guice Offshore (GO) has added three more vessels to its fleet. Guice is a U.S. flag leader in operating dynamically positioned mini supply and medium-sized multi-purpose vessels in the specialty market, and its latest additions are a further 170-foot DP1 multi-purpose vessel and two 205-foot. DP2 platform support vessels. All are Jones Act-qualified and dually certified Subchapter L & I by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The 170-foot vessel. which was built by C&C Marine & Repair in 2007, will operate as GO Explorer, and is a sister vessel to Guice’s GO Pursuit.

The two 205-foot PSVs, both built in 2011 by Master Boat Builders, will operate as the GO Crusader and GO Adventurer.

UPGRADES

The GO Explorer and GO Crusader recently completed special survey dry docks and upgrades, and were immediately deployed to charters in the specialty marketplace. The GO Explorer received two new main engines, one new generator engine and a thruster drive update. The GO Crusader received top-end overhauls on all main engines and generators, along with new thruster drive components and an upgrade to her crew lounge. Both vessels now incorporate next-generation dynamic positioning software, communications gear and camera systems.

The GO Adventurer is completing her special survey with an expanded complement of enhancements and mission-critical equipment. Upon her availability in early May 2022, she will be Guice Offshore’s largest “midsize” multi-purpose vessel, featuring a knuckle boom crane, 15-ton A-frame and an accommodation suite to house and office 40 personnel.

OFFSHORE WIND

Guice says that all three vessels are fitted to address the widest array of client needs in the growing U.S. offshore wind energy industry, along with those in aerospace; renewable energy; oil and gas; government and military; environmental; disaster response and recovery; inspection, maintenance and repair; science research; salvage; geotechnical surveying; and documentary and film markets.

“These and all Guice Offshore vessels have undergone significant technical, structural and/or equipment enhancements to meet the most demanding customer requirements,” Guice Offshore principal Billy Guice said. “Our fleet is well-maintained, well-manned and features ample accommodations and sought-after equipment such as A-frames, cranes, winches, moonpools, deck sockets and essentials to facilitate a spectrum of highly specialized offshore projects.”

Guice Offshore says it has formed strategic partnerships along the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Eastern Seaboard, from South Florida to Connecticut, and maintains its vessels in accessible locations for quick response to the diverse needs of the many industries it serves.

Its subsidiary, GO Marine Services, a catering and offshore labor contractor, supports mission requirements that help minimize mobilization time and expense for Guice Offshore customers with special services like marine riggers, roustabouts and certified protected species observers in compliance with marine mammal regulatory requirements.