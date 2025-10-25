VIDEO: NOIA launches new Gulf of America Forward initiative

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) has released Gulf of America Forward, a comprehensive new report and digital platform showcasing the Gulf of America as one of the world’s most valuable and dynamic offshore energy regions, a critical engine of innovation, economic strength, and national security.

Available now online and in full report format, Gulf of America Forward details how the U.S. Gulf of Mexico continues to lead the world in responsible offshore energy production, delivering some of the lowest-carbon barrels globally while driving accessible, high-wage jobs across all 50 states.

“The Gulf of America is not a legacy asset, it’s a strategic platform for America’s energy leadership,” said Erik Milito, NOIA’s president. “It gives our nation a crucial edge in a rapidly evolving global energy landscape. As global demand rises, driven by population growth, AI-powered data centers, electrification, and industrial expansion, the Gulf of America is uniquely positioned to meet that challenge. With world-class reserves, advanced technology, a highly skilled workforce, and strong environmental stewardship, it delivers secure, affordable, and lower-emission energy to Americans and our allies.”

“The Gulf of America also serves as a gateway for emerging energy sources, from offshore wind and carbon storage and deep sea mining to next-generation exploration, development and production innovation. Together, these technologies create additive benefits that strengthen our nation’s energy security and global competitiveness. With the right policies in place, the Gulf’s potential is far from reaching its limit, in fact, the Gulf of America is just getting started.”

Key takeaways

Energy leadership: The Gulf produces over 15% of U.S. oil and stands as a global benchmark for safe, efficient offshore energy development. As worldwide demand for oil and natural gas continues to grow, the Gulf of America remains a premier energy region, providing dependable, lower-emission energy that supports America’s allies and strengthens its economic foundation.

Lifting society & improving quality of life: Affordable and reliable energy is the backbone of modern life. As power demand rises through the expansion of the global middle class and the growth of AI and hyperscale data centers, the Gulf of America provides stable, accessible energy that fuels transportation, supports manufacturing and agriculture, and helps keep costs low for working families and small businesses.

Economic Impact: The Gulf’s offshore industry supports more than 400,000 jobs nationwide and contributes over $36 billion annually to U.S. GDP. Billions of dollars from energy production in the Gulf flow annually to the U.S. Treasury as well as hundreds of millions to coastal states. Revenues generated by offshore energy fund critical national priorities, including the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), which funds parks and public lands across the country.

Environmental stewardship: The Gulf’s offshore operations produce some of the lowest-carbon barrels in the world, supported by industry-leading technology and decades of environmental progress. Through the Rigs to Reefs program, hundreds of decommissioned platforms have become thriving marine habitats, turning the Gulf into one of the world’s most successful examples of sustainable offshore development.

National security: The Gulf of America anchors America’s energy independence and maritime strength. Its production ensures that the U.S. and its allies have access to secure, domestically produced energy, insulating the nation from global supply disruptions and hostile regimes. Offshore infrastructure and shipyards in the Gulf also directly support energy security operations and maritime dominance, reinforcing America’s strategic advantage in the world.

Innovation for the future: Gulf expertise is fueling progress in next-generation offshore energy, from carbon capture and storage (CCS) to offshore hydrogen, wind, and even deep-sea mineral development. The Gulf’s combination of infrastructure, research, and workforce makes it the ideal proving ground for the technologies that will define the next chapter of global energy innovation.

The report calls for consistent offshore lease sales, efficient permitting, and forward-looking regulatory frameworks to ensure the Gulf continues powering American prosperity for decades to come.