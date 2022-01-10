VIDEO: Ingalls Shipbuilding launches LPD 29

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) reports that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has successfully launched the amphibious transport dock Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), the 13th LPD in the San Antonio class of amphibious assault force ships.

The launch procedure saw LPD 29 transferred to the shipyard’s floating dry dock via railcar. The dock was then moved away from the pier and ballasted down to float off the ship. which came off the dock on the morning of January 7 with the assistance of tugs.

The launch is the first in a series of significant milestone events in bringing the ship to life prior to its delivery to the U.S. Navy which is planned for later next year.

SAN ANTONIO CLASS

Ingalls Shipbuilding is building the entire San Antonio class of ships, the newest addition to the Navy’s 21st century amphibious assault force. The 684-foot-long, 105-foot-wide ships, which displace 25,000 tons, are used to embark and land Marines, their equipment and supplies ashore via air cushion or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles, augmented by helicopters or vertical takeoff and landing aircraft such as the MV-22 Osprey.

“The LPD class ships, like all of our programs, are critically important to U.S. national security,” said Kari Wilkinson, president of HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division. “In addition, thousands of Americans, from engineers to electricians, have worked on LPD 29 over the years. Ingalls Shipbuilding is proud to build them and even more proud of the talented people that make up our shipbuilding team.”

