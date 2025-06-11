Vertom Group quartet will have a Wärtsilä hybrid propulsion solution

The four new 10,700 DWT geared tweendeckers being built for Netherlands-based Vertom Group at India’s Chowgule Shipyards (see earlier story) will have a Wärtsilä integrated hybrid propulsion solution. Combining the Wärtsilä 25 medium-speed four-stroke engine with a hybrid propulsion drive train with PTO/PTI/PTH, the package is designed to optimize vessel propulsion efficiency, while enabling sailing modes on batteries without using combustion power.

“After the success of the diesel-electric propulsion concept in the short-sea sector, Vertom has once again embraced the challenge, this time for vessels with a transatlantic sailing profile,” says Thomas van Meerkerk, who is responsible for business development & innovation at Vertom Group. “The Vertom 10,700 design seamlessly integrates cutting-edge innovation with an economically viable approach, with a strong focus on reducing the carbon footprint. We are grateful for the collaboration and support from Wärtsilä, who are committed to contributing to this project.”

The full scope of Wärtsilä’s supply includes the Wärtsilä 25 engine, NOx reducer, gearbox, controllable pitch propeller (CPP), transverse thruster, and the Wärtsilä ProTouch remote propulsion control system. Through the combined optimization of the propeller, power supply and hull, these vessels will be able to achieve high efficiency and enhanced performance. In addition, all four vessels will be equipped with Wärtsilä EcoControl, which will further enhance the vessel power and propulsion system to balance the most efficient fuel consumption. This will be made possible by a smart control system that takes into consideration the vessel’s draft and other external conditions to seek and combine the optimal propeller pitch and engine loading automatically upon activation.

“This combination of solutions represents the latest advances in marine technology, offering both performance and environmental benefits,” says Luuk Hijlkema, senior sales manager for Benelux, Wärtsilä Marine. “It underscores our commitment to decarbonizing shipping operations and significantly increasing efficiencies, while at the same time lowering operating costs.”

The vessels have been designed by Groot Ship Design. The project is also supported by e-power & drive system specialist Eekels Technology as the dedicated system integrator. The Wärtsilä and Eekels Technology scope was integrated into the final design, with the combined team working together on the integration and further optimisation of the performance of the vessels.

“Intensive collaboration between Groot Ship Design, Eekels Technology and Wärtsilä results in an optimal propulsion design and system integration,” says Ulco Hoekstra, manager sales & business development at Eekels Technology.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to Chowgule Shipyards in 2026, and the vessels are expected to be delivered in 2027 and 2028. Once delivered, the vessels will be deployed on the Europe Caribbean Line (ECL), in partnership with Vertraco Shipping, part of Vertom Group.