Vertom newbuilds will feature MacGregor fully electric cargo cranes Written by Nick Blenkey









Four 10,700 dwt geared multipurpose tweendeckers ordered by the Rhoon, Netherlands-headquartered Vertom Group at Chowgule Shipyards in India will each be equipped with two MacGregor fully electric cargo cranes.

The order represents MacGregor’s first electric crane delivery for vessels being built in India, marking a significant milestone for the company in expanding-its sustainable solutions to emerging markets. The order was secured in close cooperation with Varya Tech Pvt Ltd., MacGregor’s local sales partner.

Deliveries of the cranes are scheduled to begin in 2026. Each vessel will be equipped with two 80-tonnes at 18 meters SWL fully electric cargo cranes.

Designed to handle a mix of breakbulk and dry bulk cargoes, the Vertom vessels incorporate state-of-the-art technology for safety, crew welfare, fuel efficiency, and operational flexibility. They feature a diesel-hybri propulsion system consisting of a main engine and two diesel-electric gensets plus a 910 kWh battery package will be integrated into the propulsion syste

“This collaboration highlights the commitment of MacGregor, the Vertom Group, and Chowgule Shipyard to advance sustainable operations by integrating energy-efficient, electric cargo handling solutions into the fleet,” says Macgregor. “The fully electric cranes are designed to enhance safety, reliability, and operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact compared to traditional hydraulic systems.”

“We are pleased to partner with MacGregor on this important step forward in the electrification of our fleet,” says Rolf van Leeuwen, newbuilding superintendent, Vertom. “These electric cranes support our commitment to safer and more sustainable operations and reflect our ambition to lead by example in responsible shipping.”

“We chose MacGregor Cranes for this project due to advanced VFD electric crane technology and experience of MacGregor in delivering successful projects to Indian shipyards,” says Shrikant Itagi, director projects, Chowgule Shipyards.

“We are pleased to partner with Vertom in bringing next-generation electric crane technology to their fleet,” says Magnus Sjöberg, senior vice president, equipment and solutions division, MacGregor. “This order demonstrates our ability to meet the evolving demands of the shipping industry with efficient and environmentally responsible solutions.”