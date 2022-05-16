USMI announces management changes

John Dane, III, chairman of United States Marine, Inc. (USMI), has announced the appointments of Timothy Hunt as president and Bryant Bernhard, PE as chief technology officer of the Gulfport, Miss., headquartered yard which specializes in military, patrol and special warfare boats ranging in length from 21 feet to 130 feet.

Hunt has over 24 years of experience in the marine industry, 12 of them at USMI.

“Tim has my support, and that of the USMI employees, as he assumes this important role of leadership at USMI,” said Dane.

To facilitate Hunt’s appointment, Bernhard is transitioning from president to lead innovations efforts in the new position of chief technology officer.

“In all my years in the marine business, Bryant has stood out as one of the smartest and hardest working people I have ever had the pleasure of working with,” said Dane. “His contributions to USMI from his 13-year role as president will benefit our customers for years to come.”