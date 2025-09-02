USDOT withdraws $679M of offshore wind project funding

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) on Friday withdrew or terminated a total of $679 million in funding for 12 offshore wind projects that Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy characterized as “doomed.”

Where possible, says USDOT, funding from these projects will be recompeted to address critical port upgrades and other core infrastructure needs of the United States.

“Wasteful, wind projects are using resources that could otherwise go towards revitalizing America’s maritime industry,” said Secretary Duffy. “Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg bent over backwards to use transportation dollars for their Green New Scam agenda while ignoring the dire needs of our shipbuilding industry. Thanks to President Trump, we are prioritizing real infrastructure improvements over fantasy wind projects that cost much and offer little.”

The Trump Administration, said Friday’s announcement, has refocused the Department of Transportation (USDOT) and its Maritime Administration (MARAD) on rebuilding America’s shipbuilding capacity, unleashing more reliable, traditional forms of energy, and utilizing the nation’s bountiful natural resources to unleash American energy.

As part of the Department of Transportation’s review of all discretionary grant programs with obligated and unobligated projects, USDOT identified 12 offshore wind grants and project selections that were not aligned with the goals and priorities of the administration.

USDOT has withdrawn one project in the Nationally Significant Freight and Highway Projects (INFRA) program, resulting in a total retraction of roughly $427 million.

MARAD has withdrawn six projects and terminated five within its Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP), resulting in a total retraction of $177 million and roughly $75 million, respectively.

Withdrawn

Sparrows Point Steel Marshalling Port Project (PIDP; $47,392,500)

Bridgeport Port Authority Operations and Maintenance Wind Port Project (PIDP;$10,530,000)

Wind Port at Paulsboro (PIDP; $20,494,025)

Arthur Kill Terminal (PIDP; $48,008,231)

Gateway Upgrades for Access, Resiliency & Development at the Port of Davisville Project (PIDP; $11,250,000)

Norfolk Offshore Wind Logistics Port (PIDP; $39,265,000)

Humboldt Bay Offshore Wind (INFRA; $426,719,810)

Terminated