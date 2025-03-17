Ulstein Verft starts work on next BS Offshore Twin-X

Norway’s Ulstein Verft has marked a key stage in the construction of the second CSOV it is building for Bernard Schulte Offshore (Yard No.321). On March 11, 2025, the hull of the vessel arrived at the yard from the Crist shipyard in Poland,

The vessel has been designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions AS for walk-to-work (W2W) operations via a motion-compensated gangway from the ship to a wind turbine.

While the hull has been under construction in Poland, closely monitored by a site team from Ulstein Verft, the designers and engineers at the various Ulstein companies in Norway and Poland have been working on finalizing the detailed drawings for the ship. The hull arrival at Ulstein Verft marks a new phase, which includes securing, painting, outfitting, piping, equipment installations, electrical work, and system integration.

The vessel is a sister to Yno 320, launched at Ulstein Verft in February.

“We are pleased to see the journey toward completing the second CSOV is progressing and look forward to the continued progress and collaboration in bringing this vessel, designed with efficiency, safety, and sustainability at its core, to life,” said Matthias Müller, Managing Director BS Offshore.

This is Ulstein’s fifth W2W vessel for BS Offshore. All have been designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions AS and constructed at Ulstein Verft.

Like its predecessor, the newbuild is part of the innovative Twin X-Stern CSOV series, offering exceptional operational performance and seakeeping abilities.

During the outfitting phase, the vessel will be equipped with advanced technology, including a 3D-compensated crane and a gangway, ensuring safe and efficient personnel and cargo transfer to offshore wind turbine facilities.

The vessel will also have a diesel-electric propulsion system with substantial battery energy storage, significantly reducing the environmental footprint. She is prepared for methanol as a future fuel.

After its delivery later this year, the vessel will be ready to support the offshore wind sector with modern, high-comfort accommodation for up to 132 crew and clients.