Strategic Marine delivers StratCat Ventus Camellia to new Korean customer

Singapore-based shipbuilder Stategic Marine has successfully delivered Ventus Camellia, a next-generation 27 meter Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV), , to a new South Korean client, Yeosu Ocean Co, Ltd..

The newly delivered vessel is based on the proven StratCat 27 design, developed in close collaboration with BMT, and is engineered to perform in the rigorous conditions of offshore wind farm operations internationally. It features a distinctive hull form for improved seakeeping, as well as efficient FPP propulsion to enhance fuel efficiency, maneuverability, and lower emissions—ideal for operating in South Korea’s dynamic offshore environment.

The delivery underscores Strategic Marine’s growing presence in South Korea’s rapidly growing offshore renewables sector, as the country accelerates efforts to expand its wind energy capacity.

“We are delighted to deliver Ventus Camellia to South Korea and to begin a new partnership with Yeosu Ocean,” said Mr. Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine. This delivery not only expands our presence in Asia’s offshore wind markets but also reflects our ability to support new clients through reliable quality, innovation, and performance. We are excited to be part of South Korea’s renewable energy journey.”

“This delivery marks a meaningful milestone for us in Yeosu Ocean, being able to contribute towards South Korea’s growing offshore wind sector,” said Mr. BH Park, VP of Yeosu Ocean Co, Ltd. “Ventus Camellia will play a crucial role in supporting our goals and we look forward to seeing her in operations.”