StormGeo launches NextGen Bunker Management

Oslo, Norway-headquartered StormGeo, a leading provider of weather intelligence and maritime decision-support solutions, has launched its NextGen Bunker Management platform — calling it “a major step forward in digitalizing and optimizing bunker planning and procurement for the global shipping industry.”

Built to enable commercial operators to optimize every stage of the bunker value chain, the NextGen platform unifies planning, procurement, and compliance into a single, intelligent workflow that enhances collaboration, control, and transparency across the entire fuel management process.

“NextGen Bunker Management brings together data, automation, and market intelligence in one unified platform,” said Julie Nielsen, global head of bunker sales at StormGeo. “It enables commercial operators to make smarter, faster, and more transparent fuel decisions – giving them control and confidence even in volatile market conditions.”

The new solution introduces a suite of advanced features designed to simplify and strengthen every step of the bunker lifecycle — from planning and inquiry creation to procurement execution and compliance monitoring:

Smarter planning: Live fleet intelligence, color-coded bunker recommendations, and market-timing indicators powered by Imarex enable proactive, data-driven decision-making.

Powerful procurement and negotiation tools: A fully connected workflow for managing inquiries, comparing supplier quotes, and identifying the best total offer – all within a single interface.

Integrated compliance and claims recovery: Built-in fuel testing and claims management modules ensure transparency, accountability, and measurable cost recovery.

Seamless integration and role-based access: API-first approach that allows connections with third-party systems like IMOS, Imarex, and Sedna, and a client’s internal systems, while secure, role-based access enables efficient cross-departmental collaboration.

StormGeo says that early adopters of the NextGen platform have already seen significant efficiency gains and cost savings. In one case, a client recovered over $60,000 in claims within five months, justifying platform costs through the Fuel Testing and Claims Management module alone.

The platform’s most significant value lies in its planning module, which instantly provides all the data required to make informed decisions on where and what to bunker. With all information readily available, operators no longer need to search across the market or vessels for data, marking a significant opportunity to optimize P&L and time.

The solution integrates seamlessly with existing StormGeo products, creating a unified digital ecosystem for voyage optimization, performance management, emission control, and commercial decision support.

“This launch marks an important milestone in our mission to help the maritime industry operate more efficiently and sustainably,” said Petter Andersen, VP shipping at StormGeo. “By combining operational expertise with advanced data analytics, we’re giving shipping companies the tools to navigate a complex bunker market with confidence and clarity.”