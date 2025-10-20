Stena RoRo signs LOI for up to six of its new C-Flexers Written by Nick Blenkey









Stena RoRo AB has signed a Letter of Intent with the China Merchant Industries Weihai shipyard for two C-Flexer RO/RO cargo ships with a capacity of 3,000-4,700 lane meters. The LOI includes two two-ship options and Stena RoRo calls it a strategic investment in a segment that, for a long time has been underinvested.

The new C-Flexer design builds on the previous experience of the successful E-Flexer and NewMax concepts with a combination of a highly efficient hull form, engines ready for future fuels and an expandable battery hybrid design.

“These ships will be built for today and designed for tomorrow”, says Stena RoRo CEO Per Westling.

Image: Stena RoRo

Stena C-Flexer, basic specifications:

Length: 200 meters

Draft: 7.3 meters

Beam: 28 or 31 metersCapacity: 3-deck version: 3.000 – 3.400 lane meters

Capacity: 4-deck version: 4.100 – 4.700 lane meters

Speed: 21 knots

Since 1977, Stena RoRo has been a leader in the development of new RO/RO, cargo and passenger concepts. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both other Stena companies and third parties. It offers custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels and specializes in using its technical expertise for the design and production of new vessels and the conversion and technical operation of existing vessels in order to deliver tailor-made transport solutions to its customers. Since 2013, it has had responsibility for the design and completion of the world´s largest civilian hospital vessel, owned and operated by Mercy Ships, the Global Mercy. The ship was delivered in 2021.